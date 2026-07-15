New IRCTC website coming soon: 4 Big features revealed including faster ticket booking, easy seats selection

New Delhi:

Indian Railways is all set to introduce a new and improved IRCTC website, which is designed to simplify the online train ticket bookings for Indian commuters. The upcoming platform claims to deliver a cleaner interface, fewer booking steps, and many new user-friendly features, which could improve the reservation experience.

The beta version of the new website has been showcased to the railway officials and students from Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, as their feedback is being incorporated before the official rollout.

There will be many changes incorporated, such as speed, simplicity, and convenience, which are finally front and centre. The site is being rebuilt alongside upgrades to the core Passenger Reservation System (PRS), which has been the backbone of bookings for years.

They are making sure that it can handle bigger traffic bursts and heavy demand so that the users do not get stuck in a queue or watch the site crash during Tatkal hours.

New IRCTC website: Four new features

1. Simple interface: A simplified interface that cuts out the weird captchas, annoying pop-ups, and in-your-face graphics. It’s just faster and more intuitive, especially if you are trying to grab hard-to-get Tatkal tickets.

2. Easy seat availability check: You will be able to see if the seats are available for different classes and quotas in one place. You will not have to juggle train after train just to find a spot.

3. Quick checkout: The site chops down the number of steps to finish your booking, so you’re in and out with your ticket before you know it- even when everyone else is scrambling online.

4. Saved passenger details: If you book trains a lot, this is big, as the site saves your passenger list, so you are not typing the same info over and over every time you travel.

PRS system: Less download time

The PRS system itself is being overhauled. That means less downtime, more stable service, and better handling of high demand – no more dreaded ‘system busy’ errors during rush hour.

RailOne: The railway’s mobile app

RailOne is the railway’s mobile app which is picking up steam, too. Over 40 million people have downloaded it, using it for ticket bookings, travel updates, and a bunch of other services.

With this website revamp and the power boost to the reservation system, booking a train ticket is finally about to feel modern and reliable for everyone who travels on India’s rails. It’s coming soon, and honestly, it’s about time.