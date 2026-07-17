How to book a platform ticket by using the RailOne app: A complete step-by-step guide

New Delhi:

Indian Railways keeps finding new ways to make train travel simpler. The RailOne app is a big step in that direction. It’s built as an all-in-one app—so instead of juggling multiple apps, you get everything you need for your trip in one place. If you want to book tickets, check where your train is, or even order food, then RailOne handles all of that.

One feature people really appreciate is digital platform ticket booking. No more waiting in line at the station just to get a platform ticket—you can do it right on your phone, in just a few taps.

What exactly is RailOne?

RailOne is a mobile app that brings together pretty much every railway service you’d use regularly. Here’s what you get on the app:

Reserved train ticket booking

Platform ticket booking

Live train tracking

Coach position info

Food ordering while you travel

Journey planning and more

If you travel by train often, RailOne helps you keep it all under control, without the usual hassle.

How to get RailOne on your phone

It does not take long to get started. If you are on Android, just search for RailOne in the Google Play Store and install it.

On iPhone, you may head to the Apple App Store. Once the app is on your phone:

If you already have an IRCTC account, log in using your usual IRCTC details.

If you are new, just register with your mobile number and verify with an OTP.

You are in and now you have got access to all those railway services right from the app.

Booking a platform ticket in minutes from RailOne app

Here’s how booking a platform ticket:

1. Open RailOne app on your handset

2. Then log in with your credentails.

3. On the home screen, you will find “Journey Planner” section. Tap there.

4. Inside Journey Planner, tap on “Platform Ticket”.

5. The app asks for location access—allow it so it knows your station.

6. Now choose:

“At Station,” if you’re already at the railway station.

“Outside Station,” if you’re booking it in advance.

If you pick “Outside Station,” just select your preferred station and number of passengers.

6. Pay for the ticket through any digital method you like—UPI, R-Wallet, card, or other online options.

7. Once payment’s done, your platform ticket shows up in the app under “My Bookings.” Just show this if someone asks.

So, why use RailOne app?

You save time.

You do not have to stand in queues.

And you get a bunch of helpful features in one app—booking tickets.

Checking train status

Tracking coaches

Ordering your meals

It just makes life easier if you travel by train, bringing all the essentials straight to your phone. If you’re a regular train traveler, RailOne is honestly a must-have.