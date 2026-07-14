IRCTC delays launch of new website; revamped ticket booking platform now expected in August

New Delhi:

The launch of the revamped IRCTC website has been delayed, with railway sources saying passengers will have to wait a little longer before they can use the upgraded ticket booking platform. The redesigned portal was originally expected to go live on 15 July, but the rollout has now been pushed back.

According to railway sources, the updated website is likely to be launched in the first or second week of August, meaning users may have to wait another three to four weeks before the new platform becomes available.

IRCTC website launch delayed

The upgraded IRCTC portal was announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who had earlier said the redesigned website would be launched on 15 July.

The announcement came after students raised concerns about the existing IRCTC website during an event in Rajasthan. They pointed to several issues, including frequent CAPTCHA verification and difficulties while booking tickets.

Responding to the concerns, the Railway Minister had said the new platform would offer a faster, smoother and more user-friendly booking experience.

However, according to the latest information from railway sources, the launch has now been postponed. The upgraded website is expected to go live in the first or second week of August.

What will change on the new IRCTC website?

One of the biggest upgrades is the platform's booking capacity.

The current IRCTC system handles around 32,000 ticket bookings every minute. The redesigned website is expected to support more than 1.5 lakh bookings per minute, significantly improving its ability to handle heavy traffic, especially during Tatkal booking hours.

The upgraded Passenger Reservation System (PRS) is also expected to process over 40 lakh enquiries per minute, compared with the current capacity of around 4 lakh enquiries every minute.

The higher capacity is aimed at reducing website congestion, slow loading times and failed transactions during peak booking periods.

New features for passengers

The revamped website is also expected to introduce several features designed to make ticket booking easier.

Passengers will be able to choose their preferred seats while making reservations. A new fare calendar will allow users to compare ticket prices across different travel dates before finalising their bookings.

The portal will also support multiple Indian languages, making it more accessible to users across the country.

In addition, services meant for Divyangjan, students and patients will be brought together on a single platform, simplifying access to various travel-related benefits.

Cleaner interface and quicker bookings

The redesigned IRCTC website is expected to feature a cleaner interface with fewer distractions.

According to reports, unnecessary pop-ups, flashing graphics and avoidable CAPTCHA checks that interrupt the booking process will be removed, making the overall experience more seamless.

The changes are expected to make Tatkal ticket booking quicker, where even a few seconds can make a difference.

Another major improvement will be the way seat availability is displayed. Instead of checking Sleeper, AC 3 Tier, AC 2 Tier and other classes separately, passengers will be able to view availability across all travel classes on a single screen.

With a higher booking capacity, faster enquiry processing and a simpler interface, the upgraded IRCTC website is expected to significantly improve the online ticket booking experience once it is launched in August.

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