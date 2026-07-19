'Bodily autonomy not violated': Delhi High Court rejects plea to shift Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi:

Rejecting a plea by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo that he must be shifted to a private facility from the Safdarjung Hospital, the Delhi High Court on Sunday sided with the Centre and said the activist's right to bodily autonomy was not violated, and the government's move to shift him there was due to his deteriorating health and it was not arbitrary.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna defended the central government and said it was within the right to intervene because the activist, who has been on a hunger strike in Delhi over NEET UG paper leak, did not admit himself to a hospital despite his health deteriorating continuously.

It, though, issued a notice to the Centre, the Delhi Police and the Safdarjung Hospital on Angmo's plea seeking his transfer to a private facility. The high court also directed that Angmo and Wangchuk's family members must have round-the-clock access to him.

"Considering the fact that Wangchuk, on his own volition, did not check himself into a hospital, the government was within its right to take such action. As already stated by the Division Bench, every life is precious," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The court, however, refused to pass an interim order and posted the matter for next hearing on July 24.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, who was appearing for the Centre, assured the court that Wangchuk will be taken of at the Safdarjung Hospital, provided he cooperates with the doctors. To this, the high court responded saying "Wangchuk will cooperate with doctors in administering medical intervention if necessary, if he so chooses."

Meanwhile, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for Angmo, said his wife wanted him to be transferred to the Medanta Hospital, while maintaining that the activist is not under detention. He further argued that the government has no right to detain Wangchuk and he is "entitled to a doctor or hospital" of his choice.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 over NEET UG paper leak, seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. He was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday by the Delhi Police after his health deteriorated after which his wife moved to the high court.

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