Eight dead, dozen injured as heavy rains cause massive landslide in Nagaland's Mon

New Delhi:

As many as eight people lost their lives, while a dozen were injured after heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide in the Mon district of Nagaland, triggering panic among the locals, said officials on Sunday.

A rescue operation remains underway, with officials saying that bodies of four people have been recovered, while a search remains underway for the others. Providing further details about the landslide, officials said the Mon town in Tizit remains the worst affected area.

They said teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Assam Rifles and local administration have been deployed for the rescue operation.

"Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall occurred in multiple locations in Mon district," Mon's Deputy Commissioner Wennyei Konyak told news agency ANI. "The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am and we have received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am... So far we have recovered 4 bodies including 3 female and one male from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations."

Roads, homes, public infrastructure damaged

The widespread rainfall has caused a lot of damages to public infrastructure in Nagaland, particularly in the Mon town. Flash floods have also been reported in low-lying areas, with officials evacuating people from the affected regions.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has said he is in 'distress' due to the landslides and flashfloods that claimed eight lives, but assured that his government is closely monitoring the situation.

He also said the government will extend immediate ex gratia assistance to the families of the deceased and relief to all those affected. "Deeply distressing reports of heavy landslides in Mon. My heartfelt condolences to those who've lost loved ones," Rio said on micro-blogging platform X (previously Twitter).

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton also expressed grief over the loss of lives, while assuring that all necessary assistance will be provided to the affected people. Meanwhile, the administration has requested people to avoid visiting landslide-prone areas and riverbanks due to the continuous heavy rainfall.

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