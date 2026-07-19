'Couldn't care less,' Donald Trump hits out at Iran for withdrawing from peace deal

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump stated that he "couldn't care less" about Iran's decision to withdraw from the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU). Trump reiterated that the main aim of Washington is to prevent Tehran from becoming a nuclear power.

"I couldn't care less," Trump said when asked about Tehran's announcement of not adhering to the MoU in a telephonic interview with US cable network NewsNation. The US President added that the main objective of the war is to "never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon".

IRGC says it shot down US MQ-9 drone

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently said that it has intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone in Ahvaz, a city in the Khuzestan region. The US Air Force describes the MQ-19 as a "large, remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicle designed primarily for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and air strikes."

This comes amid a sharp escalation in regional tensions, as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) continues its military campaign against Iranian-linked targets. The latest strikes represent "the eighth consecutive night" of operations targeting facilities associated with Tehran in the region. According to an official statement on X, the operation was carried out late Saturday following direct authorisation from the White House, as confirmed in an official statement posted on X. "US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran on July 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET, at the Commander in Chief's direction," the statement read.

US on Sunday launched new airstrikes against Iran to "swiftly punish" the country's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for an attack in Jordan that killed two American service members, left one missing, and four hospitalised, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Iran supreme leader warns US of "unforgettable lessons"

Meanwhile, the Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned the US of "unforgettable lessons" if the US keeps attacking Iran, while calling President Trump's signature "worthless and invalid. The comments came hours after a negotiator said Tehran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal signed about a month ago.

The statement was read out on state television after the United States and Iran again exchanged strikes aimed at infrastructure and military targets. "The repeated breach of agreements by the Great Satan vis-a-vis the accord has once again proven to all that the signature of the President of America is now utterly worthless and invalid, and that bullying, hegemonism and savagery are inseparable components of the American creed and doctrine," the statement read.

"Now that the American enemy is seeking to foment war and suffer heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the dear nation of Iran and the Resistance Front hold unforgettable lessons for it," it added.

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