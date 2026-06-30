Indian Railways launches new internal app 'Punctuality BZA' to monitor real-time train punctuality

New Delhi:

Despite several efforts by Indian Railways, trains get delayed on several routes. To solve this problem, Indian Railways has now launched a new app, Punctuality BZA, to monitor train punctuality and delays of more than 15 minutes. Punctuality BZA is a first-ever internal Android-based mobile app for real-time monitoring of train punctuality and delays. The app has been developed by the Vijayawada division of the South Coast Railway (SCoR). It is important to note that this is an internal app, meaning only the Railways will have access to it. This mobile application will help railway officials and controllers easily monitor train movements from anywhere.

Will replace the desktop portal

According to the Indian Express, the 'Punctuality BZA' app will replace the ICMS web portal, which runs on the railway's desktop. The old system required desktop access, required repeated OTP authentication, and used multiple screens for navigation. The new app, on the other hand, provides easy real-time access to all essential operational information on a dashboard. It also includes features such as section-wise train status, Late Train Monitoring (LTM), PAM (Punctuality Assessment Module) data, lost-train identification, and automatic notifications when a train is delayed by more than 15 minutes.

Collaboration with Late Train Monitoring System

The new Punctuality BZA app is also integrated with the Late Train Monitoring (LTM) BZA system. This is an in-house tool that automates the documentation of train operations for train managers. This means that arrival and departure times are automatically recorded rather than recorded on paper documents. This provides railway officials with real-time information on delays and train movement data.

The new app will also send train delay alerts to railway officials via their mobile phones. It will also provide details about which stations the train is delayed from. It will also note train arrival and departure times using GPS. Furthermore, it will also create and retrieve PDF copies of every detail entered into the system.

Passengers will obviously benefit from this as well. If the railways adhere to their own punctuality system, trains will arrive at the platform on schedule. Passengers won't have to wait long, crowd management at the railway station will improve, and there will be no unnecessary rush.

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