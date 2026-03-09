Apple may launch ‘Ultra’ category devices: Foldable iPhone, AirPods Ultra and MacBook Ultra expected

New Delhi:

Apple has launched several mid-range and premium devices over the past week, with the iPhone 17e emerging as one of the most sought-after products. The tech giant is widely known for its premium devices, and the company appears to be continuing this strategy. This year, Apple is reportedly shifting its focus further toward high-end devices. The company may introduce products designed for users who are looking for advanced technology and features and are willing to spend more on premium hardware.

Apple may introduce an ‘Ultra’ category for high-end products

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to launch at least three high-end products this year under a new “Ultra” lineup. These devices could be positioned above the company’s existing flagship models.

The aim behind this strategy is reportedly to build a premium-tier customer base that is willing to invest more money and time in top-tier hardware and advanced features.

Foldable iPhone could be part of the Ultra lineup

One of the most anticipated Apple products is the foldable iPhone, which users have been waiting for over the years. Reports now suggest that Apple may include this long-awaited device in its upcoming Ultra category.

Several reports indicate that the foldable iPhone could feature a larger internal display and may open like a small tablet when unfolded.

AirPods Ultra may arrive with advanced sensors

Apple may also launch a new version of AirPods aimed at the ultra-premium segment. These upcoming earbuds could reportedly include computer vision cameras capable of sending visual information to Siri.

This technology may help the voice assistant better understand the user’s surroundings and provide more context-based responses. According to sources, these earbuds may be called AirPods Ultra and could be priced slightly higher than current models.

MacBook with OLED touch display could be called MacBook Ultra

Another device that could be included in the Ultra category is a new MacBook model that may feature a touch-enabled OLED display. Apple has not previously offered touchscreen support on Mac devices, so this move could represent a significant shift in the company’s strategy. The OLED display may improve color quality and brightness, and the MacBook Ultra could be priced higher than the current versions.