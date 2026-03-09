India TV 'She' Conclave: UPSC AIR 6 Zinnia Aurora shares success mantra for aspirants

New Delhi:

At the India TV She Conclave, UPSC Civil Services Examination, AIR rank 6, Zinnia Aurora shared insights from her preparation journey and spoke about the discipline, determination and mindset required to succeed in one of India’s toughest examinations. During the interaction, Aurora discussed the challenges she faced while preparing for the UPSC exam and offered practical advice for aspirants striving to achieve their goals.

Mom’s support helped her overcome challenges

Talking about the challenges she faced during her preparation, Aurora said her mom played a crucial role in supporting her decisions. Being the eldest child in the family, she had to balance personal ambitions with family responsibilities, which was often difficult.

She said that leaving her job to prepare for the UPSC exam was not an easy decision, but the encouragement she received from her mother helped her move forward even when the future looked uncertain.

‘If you don’t feel the spark, you can’t enjoy your work’

Aurora also spoke about the importance of passion in one’s career. She said that when people do not feel a spark in their work, it becomes difficult to experience joy in everyday tasks.

Sharing her own journey, she said she has always been interested in social development. This interest motivated her to start initiatives focused on helping people, and seeing smiles on their faces gave her immense satisfaction.

Recognising privilege and learning from diverse backgrounds

Aurora acknowledged that coming from an urban background gave her certain privileges. However, she also pointed out that many of her friends came from very different social and economic backgrounds, which helped her understand the diversity of experiences in society.

She added that every girl deserves the kind of supportive mother she had, emphasising the importance of family encouragement in shaping confidence and aspirations.

‘Being called Haryana’s daughter made me proud’

Recalling a special moment from her journey, Aurora said she felt proud when a newspaper referred to her as “Haryana’s daughter.” She said such recognition strengthens one’s sense of responsibility towards society.

She also spoke about observing women officers during her training and noted how hard women in services like the IPS work despite facing several challenges. According to her, women who continue to move forward despite difficulties play an important role in bringing positive change to society.

‘Breaking society’s cages requires courage’

Aurora described herself as someone who has always questioned social expectations. She said society often places invisible restrictions on individuals, especially women, and breaking those barriers requires determination and courage.

According to her, people who challenge these limitations are sometimes labelled as rebels, but such courage is necessary to bring about meaningful change in society.