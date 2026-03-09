BSNL introduces Kavach number feature to protect women’s mobile number privacy: How it works

New Delhi:

The stress of keeping personal mobile numbers safe can often become overwhelming for many women, especially when they are required to share their numbers in public places. In many cases, women have to provide their phone numbers at shops or retail recharge stores to recharge their mobile connections, which raises concerns about privacy..

To address this issue, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new feature called Kavach Number. The feature was launched on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day. According to the company, this feature will act as a shield for women’s mobile numbers and help prevent their personal information from being exposed.

How the BSNL Kavach number feature works

With the BSNL Kavach Number feature, the government telecom service provider aims to help women maintain the privacy of their mobile numbers. The feature has been launched specifically with women’s safety and privacy in mind.

Under this service, BSNL provides a 10-digit temporary or alternate number via SMS, which is linked to the user’s actual mobile number. Women can use this temporary number when recharging their mobile connection instead of sharing their real number.

The Kavach Number essentially acts as a protective layer between the user’s actual mobile number and the recharge process.

Recharge without sharing your personal number

By providing the Kavach Number instead of the real mobile number, women can recharge their phones without revealing their personal contact details. This ensures that the actual number remains secure while the recharge is still processed successfully.

This feature can be particularly useful for women who often recharge their mobile numbers at retail recharge stores. Instead of sharing their personal number, they can simply provide the temporary Kavach Number for the recharge.

How to access the BSNL Kavach number

Users can access the Kavach Number through the BSNL Self Care app. More details about the feature are also available on BSNL’s official website.