India TV 'She' Conclave: Medha Roopam, Dr Meenakshi Verma discuss women empowerment

At the India TV 'She' Conclave, Smt. Medha Roopam, DM Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP and Dr Meenakshi Verma, Commercial Tax Officer, Commercial Tax Department, GST Noida, UP, were the guests speakers for the day. They spoke about the importance of empowering women and ensuring equal opportunities across sectors.

Girls in villages are dreaming bigger: Medha Roopam

Medha Roopam said that during her postings across several districts, she observed that while challenges exist everywhere, there is a visible shift happening at the grassroots level. According to her, attitudes towards daughters are gradually changing, even in villages.

She noted that girls in rural areas are now dreaming of moving forward and building careers. Roopam added that girls from Uttar Pradesh are working extremely hard and will bring pride to the country in the future.

Women often fight their first battle at home: Dr Meenakshi Verma

Dr Meenakshi Verma highlighted the challenges women face when they step out to pursue education and careers. She said that when families support daughters and allow them to study and work outside their homes, it becomes a significant step forward. However, she pointed out that the journey is rarely easy. According to her, many women fight their first battle within their own families, and the next battle is with themselves as they try to prove their capabilities. She added that the pressure and expectations often become “double the baggage” for women who are determined to build their careers.

Women still have to prove themselves in technical fields: Dr Meenakshi Verma

Dr Meenakshi Verma pointed out that many people still believe women cannot perform well in technical or specialised fields. Because of this mindset, women often have to repeatedly prove their abilities. She added that challenges are an important part of life, as they push individuals to perform better and grow stronger in their professional journeys.

Don’t listen to naysayers, keep moving forward

Encouraging women to remain determined, Dr Meenakshi Verma advised them not to pay attention to negative voices. She said success rarely comes easily, but sincerity, discipline and consistent effort eventually lead to results. Verma added that she never believed in turning back if things did not go as planned and instead focused on continuing the journey with determination.

Family support is crucial, especially for daughters: Medha Roopam

Medha Roopam emphasised that family support plays a critical role in helping women pursue their ambitions. She spoke about the challenges of balancing demanding administrative responsibilities with family life, noting that there are times when her daughters do not get to see her because of work commitments. However, she said they understand the nature of her responsibilities.

According to her, once a person truly decides to achieve something, determination can overcome most obstacles. She added that nothing in the world can stop someone who is fully committed to their goals.

Criticism is part of the journey

Addressing the issue of criticism, Medha Roopam said that people who work actively are often the ones who face the most criticism. She advised individuals to ignore negative comments and taunts, adding that those who want to create history must learn to develop a "thick skin".

Finding the right work-life balance

Dr Meenakshi Verma spoke about the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between professional and personal responsibilities. She explained that individuals often have to shift priorities depending on the situation. When at work, professional duties take precedence, while family becomes the focus once one returns home. However, she acknowledged that work responsibilities can sometimes follow people back home as well.

To maintain balance, she stressed the importance of taking care of one’s mental and physical health through meditation, exercise, walking and maintaining healthy eating habits.

Parenting and motivation at home

Medha Roopam also spoke about the importance of guiding and motivating children. She suggested that parents should engage with their children through meaningful conversations and activities, including reading poetry or offering encouraging words first thing in the morning to give them positive energy for the day.

Women have always been powerful

Reflecting on the larger role of women in society, Medha Roopam said that examples of women’s strength can be found even in mythological traditions. According to her, when women decide to achieve something, their determination often helps them overcome challenges and achieve their goals.

Barriers will always exist: Dr Meenakshi Verma

Concluding her remarks, Dr Meenakshi Verma said that obstacles are a part of every journey. However, she encouraged women not to be discouraged by barriers and instead continue moving forward with confidence and perseverance.

