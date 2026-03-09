Jasprit Bumrah joins Virat Kohli in elite list with stellar showing in T20 World Cup final

Ahmedabad :

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was undoubtedly the star performer for the Indian team as the side defeated New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, and the Men in Blue posted a total of 255 runs in the first innings of the game.

Defending the total, it was the performance of Jasprit Bumrah that proved to be crucial in limiting the Black Caps to 159 as India registered a 96-run victory. Bowling a complete spell of four overs, Bumrah conceded just 15 overs and took four brilliant wickets.

For his performance, Bumrah also won the Player of the Match award in the final, and doing so, he joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Shahid Afridi, and Sam Curran in the list of players to win both the Player of the Match in the final and the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup.

Notably, Bumrah was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup 2024 and won the POTM in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, joining some big names on the list.

Bumrah gave his take on the game

After Bumrah was named the Player of the Match, the star pacer took centre stage and talked about how special the moment is for him. He revealed how not winning the previous final at his home venue hurt him and how the win in the final brought him some sense of redemption.

"Feels extremely special because I’ve played one final at my home venue and you know, couldn’t win that one, but this one feels really special. I was really motivated. I was really clear. I knew what I wanted to do. The wicket was a flat one, so I have played all my cricket here, so I used all my experience. Today was a wonderful day where all the execution went as per plan. So, yeah, really happy, really grateful. God is really kind,” Bumrah said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

