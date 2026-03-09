Advertisement
  4. Shoaib Akhtar hails India's system and decision-making after historic T20 World Cup win

Shoaib Akhtar hails India's system and decision-making after historic T20 World Cup win

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With the Indian team defeating New Zealand in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2026, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar came forward and lauded the BCCI's system and the merit-based selection that helped India win the tournament.

Team India lifting the T20 World Cup title
Team India lifting the T20 World Cup title Image Source : AP
Ahmedabad :

India defeated New Zealand in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides took on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. While many anticipated a close battle between India and New Zealand, the Men in Blue completely dominated the visitors, handing them a hefty loss. 

Batting first, India posted a total of 255 runs and limited New Zealand to 159, winning the game by 96 runs and clinching their third T20 World Cup title. With many experts giving their opinion after the title win, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar came forward and heaped praise on the Indian team as well. 

Akhtar pointed out the brilliant system of the Indian team and how the side made selections based on merit. He also pointed out how proper respect was being given to legends as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Kapil Dev were present at the venue. 

“I will say a couple of things about India. First, their policy won. Then the system won. Most importantly, their merit won. Sanju Samson was in front of you. I am saying this again and again that one player neutralized the entire team. Abhishek is very young, a child, mature. There are still many things to learn from cricket, but he’s somebody who’s really mature. Today his policy won, his merit won,” Akhtar said on the Tapmad show Game On Hai. 

Akhtar further lauded the Indian team’s selection

Furthermore, Akhtar reflected on how, despite the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being part of a T20 World Cup-winning squad, the Men in Blue still said goodbye to them and won the World Cup right after.

“We think right. We give chances, and we play 15 players get selected. There are many drops. It has legends of the game, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They said goodbye to them. Now they have gone on winning the World Cup. How beautifully he respects his elders. What a beauty. Today they are standing as India is celebrating. All the three captains came and they were together and they were celebrating together,” Akhtar said. 

