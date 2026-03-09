'Outstanding effort': Former India cricketer hails Jasprit Bumrah's heroics after India's T20 World Cup title

Ahmedabad :

Team India registered a brilliant victory against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, and the clash saw India posting a target of 255 runs in the first innings and limiting New Zealand to 159, winning the game by 96 runs and clinching their third T20 World Cup win.

After the game, former India cricketer Anil Kumble came forward and talked about the performances of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. There is no doubt that Bumrah was one of India’s best performers in the tournament, and Kumble reflected on how Bumrah proved to be too much to handle for the Black Caps.

"It's his home ground, so I am sure he understands the pitch. He bowled beautifully. He also has those variations on any surface, but he was foxing all the batters. They were not picking him and were too early into their shots. You saw those bowled dismissals of a couple of batters - even Rachin Ravindra, the first ball. Outstanding effort,” Kumble told ESPNcricinfo.

Martin Guptill also reflected on Bumrah’s brilliance

Furthermore, as a part of the same discussion, former New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptil also talked about the performances of Bumrah, even comparing the star India pacer to the legendary Lasith Malinga.

"He's so good with his skill set. The way he disguises that slower ball, it's so hard to pick up as a batter. He's started to become like Lasith Malinga at his prime. You need a wicket, you bring on Malinga, he gets you one straightaway. In the last decade, he's definitely the best white-ball bowler in the world. His Test game has been top of the charts as well,” Guptill said.

