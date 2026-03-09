Diarrhea outbreak hits AIIMS Mangalagiri Hostel: 25 students and staff fall ill in Amaravati.

Amaravati (AP):

A sudden outbreak of diarrhea and vomiting has gripped the hostel at AIIMS Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, affecting 25 students and staff members who have been battling symptoms for three days. All affected individuals are receiving specialised treatment in a dedicated ward at the institute, raising alarms over potential water contamination as the primary cause. Officials have launched an urgent investigation, collecting extensive water samples to trace the source of the contamination and prevent further spread.

Hostel under siege by Gastrointestinal illness

The incident unfolded in the AIIMS Mangalagiri hostel, where residents began reporting severe vomiting and diarrhea starting three days ago, prompting immediate medical intervention. A total of 25 people, primarily students, fell ill, overwhelming the facility's resources and leading to their admission in a special isolation ward for close monitoring and treatment. Symptoms persisted despite initial care, underscoring the outbreak's severity and the need for rapid containment measures.

Water contamination suspected as culprit

Suspicions quickly centered on polluted water supply, with authorities probing whether tainted sources triggered the mass illness. AIIMS officials are meticulously investigating the water chain, from storage to distribution points like hostel taps and pipelines. To pinpoint the contamination origin, teams collected around 40 samples from various locations, which are now undergoing rigorous laboratory analysis for pathogens or chemical impurities.

Official response and preventive steps

Health officers and AIIMS Mangalagiri administration mobilised swiftly, isolating patients and restricting water use pending results. The focus remains on hygiene protocols, alternative safe drinking water provisions, and disinfecting affected areas to safeguard the remaining residents. This proactive stance aims to resolve the crisis swiftly, ensuring the institute's reputation for safety amid growing concerns over campus infrastructure vulnerabilities.