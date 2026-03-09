'History gets created': MS Dhoni congratulates team India after historic T20 World Cup triumph

Ahmedabad :

The Indian team etched its name in the history books after the side defeated New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament. Both teams locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and India completely dominated the proceedings and managed to make quick work of the Black Caps.

Batting first, team India posted a total of 255 runs in the first innings of the game and limited New Zealand to a score of 159, winning the game by 96 runs and clinching their third T20 World Cup title.

After the win, former India skipper MS Dhoni took to social media and congratulated the Men in Blue for their brilliant performance in the final of the tournament.

“History gets created at Ahmedabad,big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play.Coach Sahab smile looks great on u,intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai.CHAMPION BOWLER),” Dhoni posted on Instagram.

Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the title win

After the title victory, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav took centre stage and talked about how the feeling is yet to sink in for him. He talked about how the process began after the side’s win in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and thanked Rohit Sharma and Jay Shah for giving him the opportunity.

"I think it’ll take little bit of time (has it sunk in yet?), but definitely very happy with what has happened today. It has been a long journey. Started post-2024 World Cup when BCCI at that time, Jay (Shah) bhai, that time Secretary, Rohit (Sharma) Bhai and everyone, they showed faith in me, gave me an opportunity to lead this wonderful side and then it was a long, long, long cycle coming here again at the Shri Narendra Modi Stadium and doing it,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

