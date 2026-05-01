Ganga Expressway to remain toll-free for 15 days in big relief for travellers on new 594-km corridor

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the newly inaugurated Ganga Expressway will remain completely toll-free for the first 15 days after the commencement of commercial operations. He confirmed that no toll charges will be collected during this period which will allow commuters to travel freely on the new expressway.

Following the Chief Minister's directive, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has instructed both IRB Infrastructure and Adani Infrastructure to suspend toll collection for 15 days. Officials emphasised that all operations and maintenance standards must continue to be followed strictly during the toll-free window.

Two toll plazas, no Fastag annual pass facility

The Ganga Expressway has been equipped with two toll plazas. Combined toll charges for travellers could range between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800 after the free-travel period ends. Authorities have clarified that the Fastag annual pass facility will not be valid on this expressway. Developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model on the DBFOT Toll framework, the project grants IRB Infrastructure and Adani Infrastructure the right to collect the toll for 27 years.

Inauguration by PM Modi

Earlier on Wednesday (April 29), Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway -- a mega infrastructure project connecting Meerut to Prayagraj. The high-speed corridor is expected to significantly boost connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, while giving impetus to industrial investment, logistics, agricultural marketing and regional balance. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state's development journey would gain new momentum with the inauguration of the expressway from Hardoi.

Know about the Ganga Expressway

The expressway connects 12 key districts of Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj and is expected to significantly reduce travel time while ensuring faster, safer and more convenient movement. The project has been constructed as a six-lane expressway with provision for expansion to eight lanes, with a design speed of 120 kmph. One of its key features is a 3.2-km-long airstrip near Shahjahanpur for the emergency landing of Air Force aircraft. The expressway is also equipped with an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), CCTV surveillance, emergency call boxes, ambulances and patrolling units to ensure safety, according to the statement.

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