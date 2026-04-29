From Purvanchal to Haridwar, Ganga Expressway to have several link corridors: Check routes and other details

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 594-km long Access-Controlled Greenfield Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district. Built at a cost of around Rs 36,230 crore, Ganga Expressway will significantly reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from the current 10-12 hours to approximately 6 hours. One of the key highlights of the project is the provision of a 3.5 km-long Emergency Landing Facility (airstrip) in Shahjahanpur district. In the event of an emergency, fighter jets can land here, making this project strategically important. This dual-use infrastructure enhances national security preparedness and adds strategic value beyond economic benefits.

To connect every corner of Uttar Pradesh

The Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj will pass through 12 districts of the state - Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. This helps the expressway connect the Western, Central, and Eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh through a single, seamless, high-speed corridor.

Moreover, the Ganga Expressway will also serve as a backbone for a broader expressway network in the state, with several link corridors either operational or planned, including the Agra–Lucknow Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway and the proposed extension from Meerut to Haridwar.

A large interchange has already been built near Unnao district to connect the Ganga Expressway with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Link road proposed from Prayagraj

A link road is proposed from Prayagraj to connect it with the Purvanchal Expressway. Near Prayagraj, it is planned to divert it towards the Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway and then further towards the Purvanchal Expressway. This will provide connectivity from Meerut to Noida in West UP and Ghazipur, Ballia in East UP.

Further, there are plans to link it to the expressway leading to Haridwar via the Upper Ganga Canal. This will provide direct connectivity from Prayagraj to Uttarakhand. Also, an interlink highway is underway to connect the Ganga Expressway near Prayagraj and the Bundelkhand Expressway, which begins in Chitrakoot.