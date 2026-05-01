EVM tampering row: Kolkata Police bans gathering around strong rooms after TMC and BJP late-night drama

Kolkata:

The Kolkata Police on Friday imposed restrictions and banned any kind of gatherings in seven areas after high drama unfolded on Thursday night night at two counting centres in West Bengal following Trinamool Congress's allegations of EVM tampering. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was imposed outside Sakhawat Memorial School, the counting centre and EVM strong room of Bhawanipur Assembly Constituency.

EC says no scope for wrongdoing at the counting centres

Dismissing TMC's allegations, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal clarified that there is no scope for wrongdoing at the counting centres.

The prohibitory orders were imposed in areas such as Sahid Kshudiram Bose Road, Judge's Court Road, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour Road, Lord Sinha Hall, Naresh Mitra Sarani (Beltala Road) and Pramathesh Barua Sarani.

BJP, TMC workers face-off outside counting centre in Kolkata

On Thursday late night, BJP and Trinamool workers had a face-off outside a counting centre in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, following the allegations by Trinamool leaders. Moreover, Trinamool candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged protest outside the gate of the counting centre. Workers of both parties also raised slogans, leading to a brief confrontation.

Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee warned against any attempt to tamper with the counting process, hours after she visited an EVM strong room in Bhabanipur, alleging possible malpractice.

Mamata Banerjee issues strong warning

Mamata Banerjee, who emerged around 12:07 am after spending nearly four hours at the counting centre for her Bhabanipur constituency housed in Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata, said only one person would be allowed inside the designated counting area. "Either the candidate or one agent can stay upstairs. I have also suggested installation of a CCTV camera for the media," she told reporters.

Stressing the need for transparency, she said, "It is essential to maintain transparency. People's votes must be protected. I rushed here after receiving complaints. The central forces initially did not allow me to enter." Sounding a stern note ahead of the May 4 counting, she added, "If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated."

Mamata Banerjee reaches Bhabanipur

On Thursday evening, Mamata Banerjee had reached the Bhabanipur Assembly segment counting centre, which houses the strong room for EVMs used in the April 29 polling, citing suspicion of tampering with the machines. She entered the premises along with her election agent and remained inside for hours, even as Kolkata Mayor and TMC candidate from the Kolkata Port segment Firhad Hakim reached the spot but could not meet her. Earlier in a video message, Banerjee had urged party leaders, workers and polling agents to maintain a 24-hour vigil on EVM strong rooms, alleging that the BJP could attempt to tamper with the machines before counting begins. Her remarks come amid heightened political tension in the state following a fiercely contested Assembly election, with parties closely monitoring arrangements and raising concerns over transparency.

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