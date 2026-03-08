Sanju Samson credits Sachin Tendulkar for turnaround after winning player of tournament award in T20 WC 2026

Ahmedabad :

Sanju Samson won the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2026 for scoring 321 runs. Notably, he won the award for smashing three consecutive half-centuries, a match-winning knock in three must-win games for India and helping the team lift the trophy for the record third time in history. After winning the award, Samson revealed that he was in constant touch with Sachin Tendulkar, crediting the maestro for his turnaround.

"For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big, big conversations with him. Getting guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for?" Samson said in the post-match presentation ceremony. Moreover, Samson also revealed that several other former players reached out and tried to help him when he was down.

"A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out. I am very grateful for everyone who supported me," Samson added.

Samson reveals being shattered after the T20I series vs New Zealand

Sanju Samson was out of form in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup as he struggled in the entire five-match T20I series against New Zealand. With Ishan Kishan's rise, Samson had to sit out at the start of the T20 World Cup for India. However, after the team lost to South Africa, Samson got another chance to prove his mettle from the must-win game against Zimbabwe and the man didn't look back at all. However, he was shattered at the end of the New Zealand series before the World Cup.

"After the NZ series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions. [On his three fifties, thought process] To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn't play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do," Samson added.