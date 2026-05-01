Big relief for Rahul Gandhi as Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against him over 2025 remark

Prayagraj:

The Allahabad High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking an FIR against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for an alleged objectionable statement made in 2025. The court dismissed the plea after examining the arguments presented by the petitioner. The single bench refused to entertain the plea, which challenged earlier orders related to a complaint filed against the Congress leader.

The plea had been submitted in connection with Rahul Gandhi's remarks made on January 15, 2025. The petitioner argued that an FIR should be lodged over the statement, and the matter had reached the High Court after a lower court rejected the demand. The High Court had completed hearings on April 8 and reserved its judgment before delivering the order now.

What did the court observe?

Justice Vikram D Chauhan passed the order after listening to submissions from the petitioner's counsel and the state government's lawyer. The petition had been filed by a woman named Simran Gupta, who approached the High Court against the decision of a court in Sambhal. That court had earlier refused to direct registration of an FIR based on the allegation that Gandhi's comments were objectionable.

About the case

The issue stems from Rahul Gandhi's purported statement during the inauguration of the All India Congress Committee office in 2025, where he reportedly said, "We are fighting against the BJP, RSS and the Government of India." According to the petitioner, this remark hurt public sentiments nationwide and amounted to sedition. She claimed the words were intended to destabilise the country and therefore warranted immediate criminal action. The High Court, however, found no grounds to intervene and upheld the lower court’s decision.

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