Rahaul Gandhi hits out at Matama Banerjee, says in corruption, TMC chief is in no way less than PM Modi

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said people get employment uin Bengal only if they are connected to TMC - ordinary people just keep rubbing their hands in despair! He also alleges that in corruption, Mamata Banerjee is in no way less than PM Modi!

“In West Bengal, you get employment only if you're connected to TMC - ordinary people just keep rubbing their hands in despair! That's the truth - in corruption, Mamata ji is in no way less than Modi ji!,” he said in a post on X.

On Saturday, he launched a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation in West Bengal as well as the Centre, making a series of political assertions. Speaking at an event, Rahul Gandhi alleged corruption in the state and centre, and said, "The entire Bengal knows that TMC people are involved in corruption...Prime Minister Modi, RSS and BJP never snatched Mamata Didi's house because these people know that the real fight is not with TMC, but the real fight is with the Congress party...BJP people steal votes. They have won elections in Maharashtra and Haryana by stealing votes."

Rahul alleges Corruption of BJP and TMC devastated Bengal

He further added, "Corruption of the BJP and TMC has devastated West Bengal. Today, the youth of the state are distressed, and women are unsafe. That is why the people are ready for change.”

Reiterating Congress's role in national politics, Rahul Gandhi said, "Only the Congress Party can defeat the BJP. Because the Congress is a party of ideology, and we cannot compromise with the BJP in any way."

Referring to the Congress's mass outreach programme, Rahul Gandhi said the party undertook the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with the aim of uniting the country. He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in a "Bharat Todo Yatra", claiming it works to divide the nation continuously.

Rahul alleges PM Modi bows before US leaders

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite his "56-inch chest" remark, bows his head before US leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

"Subhas Chandra Bose Ji, Mahatma Gandhi Ji, Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji never bowed down before anyone. Those who became martyrs, spent years in jail, and never bowed before anyone... they are the true patriots. But the one who says Narendra Modi, "I have a 56-inch chest," bows his head before Trump in a second," he said.

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