'Was doubting myself, got emotional' - Abhishek Sharma reflects on topsy-turvy season after winning T20 WC

Ahmedabad :

India delivered a commanding performance to defeat New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The victory ensured India retained the title and became the first host nation to win the tournament.

The foundation of the win was laid by a destructive batting display. Abhishek Sharma provided the early fireworks, smashing 52 from just 21 balls to give India rapid momentum. Once he departed, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan took charge with a 105-run stand that pushed New Zealand firmly onto the back foot. Samson led the charge with 89 off 46 balls, surpassing Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup edition, while Kishan blasted 54 from 25 deliveries. India eventually piled up 255 runs, the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand’s chase began aggressively through Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, but India’s bowlers quickly turned the tide. Axar Patel removed Allen and Glenn Phillips, while Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rachin Ravindra. Seifert scored a fighting half-century before Varun Chakravarthy ended his resistance. Bumrah later picked up four wickets to seal a historic triumph.

It wasn’t easy: Abhishek

After the game, Abhishek told the broadcasters that the tournament wasn’t quite easy for him but the team management always backed him and that helped him motivate himself. The Punjab batter added that he turned emotional after going through a rough patch but the confidence that the team management instilled helped him keep up and finally deliver a crunch performance in the final.

“The coach and the captain had faith in me. Even I was doubting myself as it wasn’t an easy tournament for me. I have not experienced this before. Still, playing the first World Cup, everyone was so much into me that you are going to win one big game. I was just following my process but it wasn’t easy as a young player with just one or two years in the Indian team and going through this space. I just love the team, the way they treated me in those days.. I have never felt it before,” Abhishek said after the match.

“Going through the whole year, you have been doing well for the team and especially on the big occasion, I wasn’t able to deliver on the faith and confidence that the players, coach and the support staff had on me. I got emotional in between. I really wanted to win all the games but then, I wanted to talk to coach and captain. They came to talk to me and just say one thing that you will win us big games,” Abhishek added.

Also Read: