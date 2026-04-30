Pakistan double crosses America, announces 6 new land routes to Iran amid Hormuz blockade

Islamabad:

In a significant geopolitical pivot, Pakistan on Thursday opened six land routes to Iran, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz blockade. This move facilitates the flow of Iranian goods into the region, directly undermining US sanctions and complicating the Washington-Tehran standoff. By providing this strategic lifeline, Islamabad risks a severe diplomatic rift with the US, signalling a tactical shift towards regional alliances and Iranian energy dependence.

Emergency measure follows standoff in Strait of Hormuz

The emergency measure, which was announced by the Ministry of Commerce through the “Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026,” follows a weeks-long naval standoff in the Strait of Hormuz that has left many shipping containers stranded at Pakistani ports.

The order from Pakistan, which took effect on April 25, will ease the logjam at Karachi Port and Port Qasim, where more than 3,000 Iran-bound containers have been stuck due to the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports and the closure of the Strait.

Now the new designated routes will create a land bridge between Pakistan’s deep-sea ports and the Iranian border, offering a lifeline for third-country goods that can no longer reach Iran by sea.

Six designated transit routes include:

Gwadar to Gabd: The shortest route, expected to reduce transit time by up to 87 per cent.

Karachi/Port Qasim – Lyari – Ormara – Pasni – Gabd

Karachi/Port Qasim – Khuzdar – Dalbandin – Taftan

Gwadar – Turbat – Panjgur – Quetta – Taftan

Gwadar – Lyari – Khuzdar – Quetta – Taftan

Karachi/Port Qasim – Gwadar – Gabd

US-Iran war dealt serious blow to Pakistan's economy: Shehbaz

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the US-Iran war has dealt a serious blow to Pakistan's economic progress made over the past two years, as he asserted that his government will continue its efforts to help ease tensions between the two warring sides and restore peace in West Asia.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Shehbaz said Pakistan's oil import bill had surged from USD 300 million before the conflict to USD 800 million, placing additional pressure on the economy. He also noted a reduction in petroleum consumption during the current week compared to the previous one.

Shehbaz said a task force is monitoring the situation daily, according to an official statement. He said collective efforts are needed to tackle the challenges. Apprising the Cabinet about the progress made in the US-Iran talks and Pakistan's efforts to ease tensions in the region, Shehbaz said Islamabad made sincere efforts to promote regional stability.

Marathon talks between Iran and US held in Islamabad on April 11

He highlighted that marathon talks between Iran and the US held in Islamabad on April 11 lasted for 21 hours and marked a significant diplomatic breakthrough. Shehbaz said Pakistan made sincere and coordinated efforts for the success of the negotiations, with contributions from Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other senior officials.

As a result of these efforts, he noted, the ceasefire between Iran and the United States was extended and continues to hold. The prime minister informed the cabinet that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Pakistan with his delegation and held multiple rounds of talks, including a two-hour session with him. He said Araghchi assured that Iran would respond positively after consultations with its leadership.

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