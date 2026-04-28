Despite US blockade efforts in Hormuz, oil ships keep reaching Mumbai. Here's how

New Delhi:

The United States has tried to tighten control over the Strait of Hormuz after tensions with Iran escalated, aiming to restrict the movement of oil tankers through one of the world’s most important shipping lanes. However, reports suggest that the effort has not fully worked as planned. Despite increased naval presence in the nearby Gulf of Oman, several vessels are still managing to pass through the region.

The US Navy’s deployment has focused on monitoring traffic entering and exiting Iranian waters, but it has not been able to create a completely sealed blockade. Dozens of tankers are believed to have continued their journeys, raising questions about how effective such naval restrictions can be in busy international waters.

Among the ships navigating this tense route, the Indian tanker Desh Garima recently crossed the Strait and reached Mumbai with a cargo of crude oil from Qatar’s Ras Laffan terminal. At the same time, two other Indian vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, were reportedly targeted in separate incidents in the area, highlighting the risks involved.

Despite the situation, multiple reports suggest that more than 30 tankers have successfully passed through the region since the US began its tightened surveillance earlier this year. According to official sources, India currently has 14 vessels operating in or near the Strait of Hormuz zone.

Possible sea routes to India explained

Reports point out that ships leaving Iranian waters, especially from Kharg Island, a major oil export hub, have more than one possible path to reach India. One widely discussed route runs close to Iran’s coastline and then along Pakistan’s Makran coast. This path allows ships to move directly from Iranian territorial waters into Pakistani waters before entering open seas.

Another possible route is through the waters near Chabahar in Iran, after which vessels can enter international waters and sail directly toward India’s western ports such as Mumbai or Kochi. Both routes remain technically possible under international maritime rules, though they come with political and security sensitivities.

Maritime laws allow limited passage

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), foreign ships are allowed “innocent passage” through a country’s territorial waters, as long as they do not engage in harmful activity. This means ships can, in principle, pass through coastal waters of countries like Pakistan or Iran while en route to their destination.

However, experts also note that political relations between countries can complicate how these rules are applied in practice, especially for commercial shipping during periods of tension.

Security risks and role of escorts

A former Indian Navy officer explained that while the US action targets movement linked to Iranian ports, most commercial shipping continues with caution due to insurance costs and security threats. Iran’s past actions in the region have also added uncertainty for shipping companies.

According to the officer, India often relies on coordinated efforts where vessels are monitored and sometimes escorted after clearing sensitive zones. In many cases, ships are guided from safer meeting points in the Gulf of Oman before heading toward Indian ports.

Despite US claims of success, the situation shows that enforcing a complete maritime blockade in such a busy global trade route remains difficult. Ships can still move through alternative paths, especially once they enter territorial waters where foreign navies have limited authority.