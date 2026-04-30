Delhi HC grants interim relief to Karisma Kapoor's children, bars Priya Kapur from Sunjay Kapur's assets

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to Karisma Kapoor's children in the ongoing dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate, restraining their stepmother Priya Kapur from accessing or dealing with his assets. The court directed that the properties be preserved until the matter is resolved.

For those who may not know, Karisma Kapoor's children have sought a share in late businessman Sunjay Kapoor's estate. Read on for more details

Delhi HC grants interim relief to Karisma Kapoor's children in Sunjay Kapur asset case

The Delhi High Court has restrained Priya Kapur from selling or transferring any assets and ordered that all properties be preserved until the case is decided. It also noted that Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor's mother have raised questions over the authenticity and validity of the will. In light of this, the responsibility now lies with Priya Kapur to address these concerns.

Court puts hold on foreign bank accounts and crypto assets

Moreover, the court has not limited itself only to physical assets, but has also taken a strict stand on financial transactions. The court has put an immediate stop on the operation of Sunjay Kapur’s foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency holdings. Along with this, the respondents have been directed to submit bank account details and account statements before the court. The court believes that given the sensitivity of the matter, financial transparency is extremely important.

Suspicious circumstances and questions over will

During the hearing, while noting the concerns raised by the petitioners and respondent number 3, the court observed that several "suspicious circumstances" appear to exist in this case. The court made it clear that it will now be the responsibility of respondent number 1 (Priya Kapur) to clear these doubts and explain her position regarding the estate. The judge said that since the petitioners have put forward strong legal arguments, the respondent must clarify all legal circumstances that are being viewed as suspicious.

About Sunjay Kapur’s family

For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor and businessman Sanjay Kapur got married on September 29, 2003 in Mumbai, but they separated and got divorced in 2016. After the divorce, Sunjay Kapur married model and businesswoman Priya Sachdev in 2017. His first wife was designer Nandita Mahtani.

From his marriage with Karisma Kapoor, he has two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. With Priya Sachdev, he has a son named Azarias.

Also Read: Priya Kapur shares wedding pictures with Sunjay Kapur for the first time amid legal battle | See pics