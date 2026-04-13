Priya Kapur shares wedding pictures with Sunjay Kapur for the first time amid legal battle | See pics

New Delhi:

Priya Sachdev Kapur, late businessman Sunjay Kapur's third wife shared an Instagram post on Monday wishing wedding anniversary to his late husband. This is for the first time that Priya shared her wedding pictures on social media profile. She has several photos with Sunjay on her Instagram but the wedding pictures have been shared with social media users for the first time.

It is significant to note that Sunjay Kapur, who was the chairman of Sona Comstar, died at the at age 53 on June 12, 2025, in the United Kingdom due to a cardiac arrest. Whereas earlier media reports claimed that he had died from an encounter with bees, the conclusion reached by the Surrey coroner was that it was a natural death.

Priya Sachdev's post

'Happy Anniversary, J. Last year, on our 8th, we celebrated with your Dosco friends. It was loud, warm, full of laughter. You looked at me and said you wanted us to be together for the next 7 lifetimes. I’m holding you to that, J. On our 7th, you wrote the most beautiful note for me. The most precious gift. I have carried every word with me. I always will. You were not just my husband. You were my soulmate, my safe place, my heartbeat. With you, I found home. Loving you was the easiest and most beautiful thing I have ever known. You made the ordinary feel magical,' Priya wrote in an Instagram post.

Sunjay's third wife Priya Sachdev further wrote, 'You are not in my past, my love. You are waiting for me in my future. Our story isn’t over. Happy Anniversary, my forever. Like the quote you found for “US”: ‘This is just the beginning of our time together… 7 years of marriage and 7 lives together. And if I could live life again, I would repeat every mistake, so long as it leads me back to you.’ P.S. I love you. Always.'

See Priya Sachdev's post here:

About Sunjay Kapur property dispute

The property left behind by deceased business magnate Sunjay Kapur, which has been estimated at Rs 30,000 crore (reportedly), is now facing huge litigation at the High Court in Delhi. While the widow of Sunjay Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur, asserts that according to a will prepared for 2025, the entire property is left to her. Karisma Kapoor, sunjay's second wife's children Samaira and Kiaan have challenged this claim in court.

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