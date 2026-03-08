Jasprit Bumrah breaks Lasith Malinga's all-time T20 World Cup record in final as India create history

Ahmedabad :

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah created history today in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. He picked up a four-wicket haul while conceding only 15 runs in his four overs as India successfully defended 255 runs comfortably. In the process, Bumrah broke Lasith Malinga's record in the T20 World Cup to become the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the history of the mega event.

Moreover, Bumrah eventually finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Varun Chakaravarthy. Both bowlers accounted for 14 wickets in the tournament as they were the best bowlers of the competition. Coming back to Bumrah's record of being the highest wicket-taker among the pacers in T20 World Cup, the man has now accounted 40 wickets in 26 innings at an impeccable average of 13.65 and an economy of 5.66.

He dismissed Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham and Matt Henry during his four-over spell in the final to create history as Malinga is now left behind, having accounted for 38 wickets in the mega event during his illustrious career.

Fast bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup

40 - Jasprit Bumrah (ER: 5.66)

38 - Lasith Malinga (ER: 7.43

38 - Anrich Nortje (ER: 5.71)

36 - Arshdeep Singh (ER: 7.79)

36 - Tim Southee (ER: 6.99)

What happened in the match?

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand opted to bowl first after winning the toss and that was the only thing that went their way in the final. India dominated the game right through as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan notched up their respective fifties, much to the delight of the Indian fans. Shivam Dube's finishing skills came to the fore in the last over as India posted a mammoth total of 255 runs in their 20 overs.

New Zealand tried hard in the run-chase but only Tim Seifert could put up a fight with a 23-ball half-century. Apart from him only Mitchell Santner scored good enough runs but the match was gone by then. They were eventually skittled for 159 runs as India won by 96 runs in the final.