List of records broken as India smash 255 runs batting first in T20 World Cup final vs New Zealand

Ahmedabad :

Team India stunned New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup, smashing 255 runs in their 20 overs, courtesy of some brilliant batting from their top order comprising Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. All three batters crossed the 50-run mark and scored runs at such a high pace that at one stage, it seemed as if India would cross the 260-run mark easily. Nevertheless, India overcame a stutter in the death overs to post a massive total on the board.

It all started with Abhishek Sharma finding his groove in time for the final. He took on New Zealand's fast bowlers, who strangely didn't give Glenn Phillips another over. The southpaw rediscovered his mojo for the first time in the World Cup to notch up a half-century off just 18 balls.

After his dismissal, Samson took over and played some crazy shots. He was joined by Ishan Kishan as the duo stitched a century stand off just 45 deliveries. However, both of them got out in a single over as James Neesham turned things around for New Zealand.

New Zealand hit back with wickets but Dube takes India past 250

Neesham struck three times for New Zealand in the 16th over to leave India shocked. Runs didn't come as expected at the fag end of the innings. India seemed to be finishing around 240 runs but Shivam Dube had other ideas as he tore apart Neesham for 24 runs in the last over to take India to 255 runs in their 20 overs. In the process, India and their batters broke a plethora of records in their innings.

Here's the list of records broken in India's innings in T20 World Cup final:

India's 255-run total is the highest in the T20 World Cup final ever, 176 was the previous highest by India vs South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final.

India became the first team to notch up 200-plus totals a staggering 50 times in T20I cricket.

Sanju Samson's 89 is the highest individual score in the history of T20 World Cup final.

India have crossed the 250-run mark seven times in T20 cricket, the most for any team in history.

Sanju Samson has now hit 24 sixes in T20 World Cup, the most for any batter in T20 World Cup history.

For the first time in T20 World Cup history, each of the top three batters have gone past the 50-run mark.

Lockie Ferguson conceded 48 runs in two overs, the most for a bowler in the first two overs of his spell in the T20 World Cup.

India reached the 100-run mark in just 7.2 overs. It is the fastest team 100 in T20 World Cup knockouts.

India scored 92 runs in powerplay, the joint-most for any team in T20 World Cup history.