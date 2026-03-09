Indian Embassy confirms no fatality in Iranian strike on Saudi Arabia's Al Kharj amid Gulf escalations

New Delhi:

India's Embassy in Riyadh swiftly debunked rumors of an Indian national's death in an Iranian projectile strike on Saudi Arabia's Al Kharj governorate, reassuring that the lone Indian affected survived with injuries and is under hospital care. In a relief-filled X post, the embassy detailed its coordination with Saudi officials and a personal visit by Counsellor (CW) Y Sabir to the wounded worker, quelling anxiety among expatriate families back home. This update pierced through initial confusion as regional tensions boiled over from Iran's retaliatory barrages against US-Israeli actions.

Clarifying casualties in the deadly Al Kharj assault

The Sunday evening strike rocked a residential zone in Al Kharj, south of Riyadh, where a 'military munition'- widely linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards- claimed two lives and wounded 12. Saudi Civil Defence first reported the toll vaguely, prompting early claims of an Indian and Bangladeshi killed, but a follow-up clarified: both fatalities were Bangladeshi, alongside 11 injured compatriots and one Indian. AFP broke the news, with the Guards boasting strikes on radar sites near the strategic air base, turning civilian neighborhoods into collateral flashpoints.

Embassy's hands-on response to the crisis

"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening," the embassy tweeted. "The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue. Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj." This proactive outreach highlights India's vigilant support for its vast diaspora in the Gulf, where South Asian laborers face rising perils from spillover conflicts.

Al Kharj's strategic shadows and broader Gulf fallout

Al Kharj's repeated targeting stems from its crown-jewel status: home to a major Saudi air base hammered in Iran's week-long missile and drone onslaughts, payback for the US-Israeli offensive on Tehran. Residential strikes near military hubs expose the human cost, ensnaring expatriate communities, especially Bangladesh and India's migrant workers, who power the Gulf economy. As Iran's campaign widens, it risks entangling more innocents, amplifying calls for de-escalation amid a volatile regional chessboard.