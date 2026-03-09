Donald Trump downplays oil price surge as 'very small price' for neutralising Iran's nuclear threat

Washington:

US President Donald Trump dismissed concerns over skyrocketing global oil prices, framing the short-term spike as a worthwhile trade-off for eliminating Iran's nuclear program. In a fiery Truth Social post amid escalating West Asia tensions, he insisted that prices would plummet once the threat is eradicated, labeling any doubters as 'fools.' This bold stance comes as US military actions against Iran have ignited fears of prolonged energy disruptions, sending oil benchmarks soaring past $100 per barrel for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine war erupted in 2022.

Surging oil prices amid regional escalation

Global oil markets convulsed as conflict in West Asia intensified, with US strikes on Iran drawing in Gulf nations and triggering attacks on key refineries. CNN Business reported that US oil futures rocketed 18 per cent to around $108 per barrel, their highest since July 2022, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 16 per cent toward the same level. Investors fretted over extended restrictions on oil flows, exacerbating supply fears and hammering stock markets. Dow futures plunged over 800 points (1.7 per cent), with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures each dropping 1.6 per cent, as traders braced for resurgent inflation and economic fallout.

Donald Trump's defiant rationale for the economic hit

Trump's post sought to steady nerves, arguing that the temporary pain pales against the long-term gains of a nuclear-free Iran. "Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for USA, and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!" he declared. By positioning the spike as fleeting and essential for global security, Trump aimed to rally support, even as gasoline prices in the U.S. hit $3.45 per gallon on Sunday- a 16 per cent weekly jump per AAA data- straining household budgets.

(Image Source : TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL POST. )Donald Trump's post on Truth Social post.

The oil shock's ripple effects threaten to reignite inflation just as affordability woes mount across America. Analysts warn that sustained high fuel costs could erode consumer spending, slow growth, and amplify political headwinds for Trump and Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections. With refineries under fire and supply chains disrupted, the standoff underscores the high stakes of confronting Tehran, where energy security collides with geopolitical ambitions.