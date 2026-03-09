Mojtaba Khamenei, son of late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, named Iran’s Supreme Leader

Tehran:

In a significant development, Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's late supreme leader, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV announced early on Monday, as the war that began a little over a week ago with his father's killing took a dramatic turn. The younger Khamenei, who had not been seen or heard from publicly since the war started, had long been considered a contender for the post, even before an Israeli strike killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and despite never being elected or appointed to a government position.

His appointment came after signs of a rift among Iranian officials as the country awaited a decision by the Assembly of Experts, a group of clerics that selects the supreme leader. State TV read a statement from the assembly, saying he was selected based on "strong" votes and urging the nation to unite behind him.

The station broadcast scenes of people celebrating in parts of Tehran. There has been only one other transfer of power in the office of supreme leader since the Islamic Revolution almost a half-century ago.

A secretive figure, the 56-year-old Khamenei now stands at the heart of Iran's theocracy and will have final say over all matters of state. He will serve as commander-in-chief of the military and powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. He also has authority over a stockpile of highly-enriched uranium that could be used to build a nuclear weapon, if he chooses to decree it.

The selection of Khamenei faces the likelihood of US criticism. "Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me," US President Donald Trump has said. "We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump told ABC News on Sunday he wants a say in who comes to power once the war is over; a new leader "is not going to last long" without his approval.

But Iran's Revolutionary Guard issued a statement expressing support, as did the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Top Iranian security official Ali Larijani, speaking to state TV, praised the Assembly of Experts for "courageously" convening even as airstrikes continued in Tehran. He said the younger Khamenei had been trained by his father and "can handle this situation".

Regional anger grows and oil rises above USD 100 a barrel. The war's toll on civilian targets grew as Bahrain accused Iran of striking a desalination plant vital to drinking water supplies, and oil depots in Tehran smoldered following overnight Israeli strikes.

As the war impedes the region's oil production and shipping, crude prices have surpassed USD 100 per barrel for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years. Some regional producers, including in Iraq, have curbed output amid dangers in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a sign of rising regional anger, the Arab League chief lashed out at Iran for its "reckless policy" of attacking neighbours, including ones that host US forces. Gulf countries have been struck by hundreds of missiles and drones since the war started on February 28.

