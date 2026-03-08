T20 World Cup: PM Modi hails Team India for thumping victory against New Zealand

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team after it won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, praising the players for their performance and determination throughout the tournament.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister said the victory was a remarkable achievement that reflected the team’s exceptional skill, determination and strong teamwork.

He noted that the players had displayed outstanding grit during the competition and successfully navigated challenging moments to secure the title. Modi also said the triumph had filled people across the country with pride and joy, adding that the entire nation was celebrating the team’s success.

"Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination, and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India," read his post.

India defeated New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, India successfully defended a massive total of 255 runs, dismissing the Kiwi batting line up with 1 over remaining.

With the victory, India became the only country to win the tournament 3 times on home soil.

Batting first after losing the toss, India posted 255 runs on the board, powered by a brilliant knock of 89 from Sanju Samson. Abhishek Sharma struck the fastest half century of the tournament, reaching the milestone in just 18 balls, while Ishan Kishan added 54 off 25 deliveries.

The strong batting performance helped the Men in Blue register the highest total ever scored in a T20 World Cup final.

India’s bowlers then sealed the victory with a dominant performance. Jasprit Bumrah led the attack, taking 4 wickets while conceding just 15 runs in his 4 overs. Axar Patel claimed 3 wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma, and Hardik Pandya picked up 1 wicket each to dismantle the New Zealand batting line up.

