Mojtaba, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, named Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report

Tehran:

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the country's Assembly of Experts, ending days of intense speculation over the succession. The decision follows the killing of his father, Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, marking a rare and historic leadership transition in the Islamic Republic.

"The Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as the next Supreme Leader," Iran International reported, citing informed sources. The report, citing sources, also said that Mojtaba was elected under pressure from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Khamenei, who ruled Iran from 1989, was the Middle East's longest-serving head of state, and his death marks only the second leadership change since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The supreme leader wields ultimate authority over Iran's key decisions, including war, peace, and the country's controversial nuclear programme. Potential candidates range from hard-liners committed to confrontation with the West to reformists who seek diplomatic engagement.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

The 56-year-old, Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader's eldest son, is a mid-ranking Shiite cleric with close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, though he has never held elected or formal government office.

Despite lacking senior clerical rank or an official post, he is widely believed to wield significant behind-the-scenes influence within the system.

Mojtaba served in the Iranian armed forces during the Iran-Iraq War and was among the Khamenei family members who survived the recent attacks, which killed several of the former supreme leader's close relatives.

In 2019, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on him, saying he acted on behalf of his father in an official capacity despite never being elected or formally appointed. Born in 1969 in Mashhad, Mojtaba grew up during the period when his father was deeply involved in opposition activities against the Shah.

Notably, Khamenei had excluded his son from a shortlist of potential successors prepared last year, and within Iran's Shia clerical establishment, a father-to-son transition is generally viewed unfavourably.

Khamenei's killing

The Iranian Supreme Leader was killed in a precision strike by the US and Israel on February 28, a move that has sparked tensions in the entire Gulf. Iran is now targeting US and Israel bases in the region, and has already launched missiles on to Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and even the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, most of the Gulf countries have criticised Iran's retaliation and called for a de-escalation. US President Donald Trump has also warned Iran not to escalate things further, saying that Tehran could be struck more decisively again.

