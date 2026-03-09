When will Israel-Iran war end? Trump says decision will be mutual with Israeli PM Netanyahu

Washington:

When will Israel-Iran war will end? US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the decision in this regard will be a “mutual" decision that he’ll make together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a telephonic interview with The Times of Israel, Trump added that the Islamic Republic would have destroyed Israel if he and Netanyahu had not been around.

Trump says Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it

He said that Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it. “We’ve worked together. We’ve destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel," Trump was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

Replying to a question if he alone would decide when the war with Iran ends or if Netanyahu would also have a say, Trump asserted, “I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking."

Moreover, Trump replied to a question on whether Israel could continue the war against Iran even after the US decides to halt its strikes. “I don’t think it’s going to be necessary."

US and Israel attacked Iran in joint strikes on February 28,

It should be noted that the US and Israel attacked Iran in joint strikes on February 28, which led to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In the meantime, Iran war's targets widened dangerously into civilian infrastructure on Sunday as Bahrain accused Iran of striking one of the desalination plants that are crucial for Gulf nations' drinking water. Oil depots smoldered in Tehran after Israeli strikes, prompting environmental warnings.

Arab League chief lashes out at Iran for its "reckless policy"

In a sign of rising anger in the region, the Arab League chief lashed out at Iran for its "reckless policy" of attacking its neighbours. Gulf countries have already been struck by hundreds of missiles and drones, and Iran's president vowed to expand attacks on US targets on the ninth day of the war.

Saudi Arabia reported its first deaths, saying a military projectile fell onto a residential area and killed two people of Indian and Bangladeshi nationality. It said 12 other Bangladeshis were wounded. Foreign residents and workers have made up most of the war's deaths in Gulf nations.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have vowed to press ahead with the coordinated campaign against Iran, even as Washington's stated war aims have varied. Trump told ABC News he wants a say in who comes to power in Iran once the war is over, adding that new leader "is not going to last long" without his approval.

In Israel, the military reported the first soldier deaths since the war began, saying two were killed in southern Lebanon while Israel targets the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Three people were injured in Israel in an afternoon strike.

The war, which Israel and the United States launched with airstrikes on February 28 that killed Iran's supreme leader, has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and at least 11 in Israel, according to officials. The US military said a service member died of injuries from an Iranian attack on troops in Saudi Arabia on March 1. Seven US soldiers have now been killed in the war.

Also Read:

Iran picks new Supreme Leader after Khamenei, name kept under wraps; Israel warns replacement will be targeted