Virat Kohli reacts to India's T20 World Cup win, lauds the players, team management for explosive cricket

Ahmedabad :

India hammered New Zealand by 96 runs to win the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan dominated the show with the bat, scoring a half-century each, as India posted 255 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, New Zealand struggled to keep up with the scoreboard pressure and also lost wickets at regular intervals and was eventually bundled for 159 runs.

Following the win, star India cricketer Virat Kohli lauded the players and the team management for showing tremendous character in the middle. He also spoke about the explosive brand of cricket that they played.

“Champions. Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind,” Kohli tweeted.

Sanju Samson credits Sanju Samson after winning WC

On the night of the final, Samson played another key knock, scoring 89 runs off 46 balls. With that, he also broke Kohli’s record for most runs by an Indian in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He was eventually adjudged the Player of the Tournament and upon receiving that, the keeper-batter credited Sachin Tendulkar, revealing that the legendary cricketer helped him find his feet.

“I have been in constant touch with Sachin sir. I think Sachin Tendulkar sir. I think when I was outside, sitting outside in Australia, I was not playing a game. So, I thought about, okay, what is the mindset required now? So, I reached out to sir and I had huge, huge big conversations with him. And right yesterday also, he called me up to check how am I feeling. So, I think getting guidance from someone like him, what more can I ask for? I think that clarity, that game preparation, that game awareness, that game sense, I think I’m very grateful for everyone who supported me,” Samson said.