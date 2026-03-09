'Will take time to sink in': Suryakumar Yadav reacts after leading India to T20 World Cup trophy

Ahmedabad :

Suryakumar Yadav was announced India's T20I captain after the previous edition of the T20 World Cup as Rohit Sharma announced his retirement. Since then, India didn't lose a single series under Surya's captaincy, winning eight bilateral series and the Asia Cup in the lead-up to the World Cup. No wonder they were the favourites to lift the trophy for the record third time this year, especially at home. And the men in blue didn't disappoint as Surya and his men comfortably defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Apart from the game against South Africa in the Super 8 round, it was a perfect campaign for the Indian team as they created history today. After the match, Suryakumar Yadav recalled the journey post the 2024 T20 World Cup and also lauded the team for keeping up with their performance right through the mega event.

"I think it'll take a little bit of time but definitely very happy. Been a long journey. Started post the 2024 World Cup. Jay Shah, Rohit bhai, they all showed faith in me and gave me opportunity to lead. From there it's been a long journey and coming here and winning it. We have been playing good cricket in the last two years and we just wanted to follow the good cricketing habits that we had in the 2024 World Cup.

"Boys took it really well. [On keeping faith in players] I think it's really important to understand what they are capable of. And I knew they had the match winners in them. The timing was perfect. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma they are top players and we knew they would do something special, and they did it in the final," Surya said after the match.

Jasprit Bumrah is a national treasure, says Surya

Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler for India in the final, picking up four wickets for just 15 runs in his four overs. He also finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament alongside Varun Chakaravarthy, accounting for 14 scalps each. Opening up about Bumrah, he called him the best bowler in the world currently.

"Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler. I can call him a national treasure. He knows how it needs to be done, he is the best in the business," Surya added.

