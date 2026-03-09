Hardik Pandya aims to win 10 more ICC titles after T20 World Cup 2026 win

Ahmedabad :

History was created in Ahmedabad as India successfully defended the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, overwhelming New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts produced a near-perfect performance with both bat and ball to secure back-to-back titles.

India’s dominance began with the bat. Abhishek Sharma silenced doubts about his form with a fearless 21-ball 52 that gave India a flying start. The innings gathered further pace through Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, whose 105-run partnership ensured the pressure never lifted from the New Zealand bowlers. Samson’s brilliant 89 broke Virat Kohli’s Indian record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup campaign, while Kishan added a rapid 54.

A late burst from Shivam Dube helped India surge to 255, the biggest total ever in a T20 World Cup final. New Zealand briefly threatened during the chase, particularly when Allen and Seifert attacked early. However, India regained control through timely breakthroughs from Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. Seifert reached a half-century but lacked support as wickets continued to fall. Varun Chakravarthy dismissed him to become the tournament’s leading wicket-taker before Bumrah’s four wickets wrapped up the final.

After the game, Hardik Pandya shared his thoughts, revealing his aim to play for 10 more years and win 10 more ICC titles.

“I have 10 more years left in me and I want to win 10 more ICC titles. That's my goal,” Hardik said while talking to the broadcasters.

“From yesterday, I knew we are champions. The only self-belief I had was there was no other result. Losing wasn't a though. I am thankful for God. When I was bowling the 19th over against England, I was thinking about the 2024 World Cup final. I told Kishan and Abhishek also that when you go out to bat, think of good memories,” He added.

Pandya reflects on Samson and Kishan’s redemption

Samson was dropped from the Indian team just before the T20 World Cup. However, as India switched their strategy, the opener found an opportunity for redemption. Kishan’s story was slightly different. After the central contract fiasco, he was no longer in the plans but as India needed a top-order keeper-batter, Kishan was recalled. Speaking on their redemption, Hardik said:

“This is what life teaches you. When you work hard, try to be happy in others' happiness, God gives you opportunities. It's a learning for the whole nation. That when you stay quiet and work hard, God gives you opportunities. Really proud of them.”

