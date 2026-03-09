'The strength of Indian cricket': Sunil Gavaskar weighs in on India's historic T20 World Cup win

Ahmedabad :

Team India registered an iconic victory against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Taking on the Black Caps in the summit clash of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India posted a total of 255 runs in the first innings of the game and limited New Zealand to 159, winning the game by 96 runs.

After the historic title triumph, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and talked about the biggest factor that helped team India win the clash against New Zealand and the World Cup as well. The legendary former batter opined that the IPL has been influential in helping the Men in Blue build such a squad.

"The IPL has been instrumental in giving India so many players, not just in the T20 format, but in all the formats. And you can see the results of that. There are so many players who could have made it into the 11, but were unable to. But if they were available, if you had a situation where other countries would say, okay, you are not picking these guys, can we borrow them to play for us? So, this is the strength of Indian cricket,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar gave his take on the game as well

Furthermore, Gavaskar talked about the clash between India and New Zealand and how the Men in Blue dispatched the Black Caps with relative ease in Ahmedabad.

"It was a hammering. In T20 cricket, if you win by 25-30 runs, you say it's a big win or you win by four wickets in hand, you still call it a big win. So, clearly, I think this is a hammering, when you won by so many runs. That is a massive, massive hammering that India gave New Zealand,” Gavaskar said.

