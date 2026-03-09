Suryakumar Yadav lays out future 'Olympic gold' plan for team India after T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi:

The Indian team etched its name in history after defeating New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. The two sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. Defeating the Black Caps, India became the only side to defend the T20 World Cup and the only side in history to win the T20 World Cup at home.

Etching his name in the list of historic captains, Suryakumar Yadav came forward and laid out the plans for the future for the Men in Blue and what is next for them after the T20 World Cup triumph.

The star batter talked about the World Cup campaign, and revealed that the next goal for the side is the LA28 Olympic gold and building the squad further after the historic title triumph in Ahmedabad.

"Obviously it has been a wonderful journey in the last one month. Though it didn't start the way we wanted it to start but then it's part of the sport. Throughout the journey till today it has been very special and collectively as a team what we have achieved I think is right in front of you [trophy]. So, [I'm] very happy with that and the next goal is the Olympic gold and also the team that we work with,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav pointed out the turning point for team India

Furthermore, the India skipper branded the 2024 T20 World Cup win as the turning point for the Men in Blue. It is worth noting that India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in Barbados.

"Everything changed post-2024. We played a different kind of cricket in 2024 and from there we understood how this team needs to work forward, play forward and it's been a wonderful journey since then. We won an ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, played a completely different kind of cricket, and now in 2026, we wanted to do something special in front of the home crowd. So we want to continue doing that in 2027, 2028, 2029 and never stop,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

Also Read: