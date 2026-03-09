Advertisement
  Parliament Session LIVE: Jaishankar speaks on West Asia crisis amid Opposition's move to remove Birla
 

Parliament Session LIVE: Jaishankar speaks on West Asia crisis amid Opposition's move to remove Birla

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Updated:

Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up a resolution seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla today. The notice will be moved by three Congress members, Mohamed Jawed, K Suresh and Mallu Ravi.

Parliament Budget Session 2026.
Parliament Budget Session 2026. Image Source : PTI (FILE)
New Delhi:

The second phase of India's Budget Session 2026 kicks off on Monday (March 9), in a charged atmosphere as External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar prepares to deliver a key statement in the Lok Sabha on 'The Situation in West Asia.' This comes against the backdrop of escalating regional conflict, triggered by the February 28 assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes, followed by Tehran's retaliatory attacks on American bases across West Asia and Israeli targets. Opposition MPs demanded a full-fledged debate to grill the Centre on its foreign policy stance and India's response to the turmoil. Meanwhile, the session's agenda bristles with high-stakes drama, including a Congress-led resolution for a No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, backed by 118 signatories alleging his 'partisan' conduct after Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was reportedly denied speaking time; the motion, to be tabled by MPs Mohamed Jawed, K Suresh and Mallu Ravi, requires House approval to proceed, potentially forcing Birla to vacate the chair and sit among members if taken up.

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha will open with somber obituary references to departed MPs, including sitting Meghalaya representative Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, alongside Kumari Sushila Tririya, Devi Bux Singh, Purnmasi Ram and KP Unnikrishnan, setting a reflective tone before diving into confrontational business. In the Rajya Sabha, tributes will honour former members Mukul Roy, Janardhan Waghmare and HK Dua, followed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai tabling the President's proclamation revoking President's Rule in Manipur- imposed on February 4, 2025, under Article 356(2) and lifted as of February 13. The Upper House is also slated to discuss the functioning of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, reflecting broader legislative priorities amid the 30-sitting session spanning 65 days until April 2, which prioritises the Union Budget 2026-27 and critical bills.

As tensions simmer from West Asia's spillover- prompting India's close monitoring and evacuation of over 52,000 citizens- the session underscores Parliament's dual role in foreign policy scrutiny and domestic accountability. Congress insists a statement alone offers 'little value' without MPs' chance for clarifications, echoing calls for comprehensive discourse akin to past crises like the 2003 Iraq war, while the no-confidence bid risks paralysing House proceedings early on. With the government balancing geopolitical briefings and opposition fire, the coming days promise intense debates on security, diplomacy and institutional integrity through April 2.

Stay tuned on India TV for more related updates on Parliament Budget Session Phase 2:

Live updates :Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again at 12 noon

    After making obituary references, the Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again at 12 Noon today (March 9). Lok Sabha paid tributes to a sitting member and four former members who passed away recently. 

     

     

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss emerging challenges relating to energy security due to the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.

     

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    INDIA bloc leaders meet in Parliament

    INDIA bloc leaders meet in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the second part of the Budget session of Parliament .

     

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    What happened in the 1st phase of Parliament's Budget Session?

    During the first leg of the Budget Session last month, the Opposition had submitted a no-confidence notice to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, seeking the removal of the Speaker. In the notice, they have accused Mr Birla of acting in a partisan manner. It was signed by 118 MPs including Members from Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Left and others except Trinamool Congress. The BJP and the Congress have issued a three-line whip to their Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to be present in the House till Tuesday. The first part of the Budget Session began on 28th January and continued till 13th of February. During the first phase, the discussion took place on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address and the Union Budget for 2026-27.

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Here's the packed agenda of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    Lok Sabha opens with obituaries for Meghalaya MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, Kumari Sushila Tririya, Devi Bux Singh, Purnmasi Ram and KP Unnikrishnan. Rajya Sabha honors Mukul Roy, Janardhan Waghmare, and HK Dua, then sees Nityanand Rai table Manipur President's Rule revocation (imposed Feb 4, 2025; lifted Feb 13 under Article 356), plus Environment Ministry discussion.

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    No-confidence motion targets Speaker Om Birla

    Lok Sabha faces a Congress-led resolution to oust Speaker Om Birla, moved by MPs Mohamed Jawed, K Suresh and Mallu Ravi with 118 signatures alleging partisanship after Rahul Gandhi's speech was blocked. If admitted, Birla vacates the chair for members' seats; Jairam Ramesh slams the government's West Asia plan as insufficient without questions.

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Parliament Budget Session Phase II kicks off on Monday

    Parliament's Budget Session second phase launches on March 9, running until April 2 across 30 sittings in 65 days since starting January 28 with the President's joint address. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis, sparked by US-Israeli strikes killing Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 (Saturday), followed by Tehran's base attacks- amid opposition demands for debate over a mere statement.

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    We hope that there'll be proper discussion on no-confidence motion: CPI-M leader MA Baby

