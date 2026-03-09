Parliament Session LIVE: Jaishankar speaks on West Asia crisis amid Opposition's move to remove Birla

New Delhi:

The second phase of India's Budget Session 2026 kicks off on Monday (March 9), in a charged atmosphere as External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar prepares to deliver a key statement in the Lok Sabha on 'The Situation in West Asia.' This comes against the backdrop of escalating regional conflict, triggered by the February 28 assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes, followed by Tehran's retaliatory attacks on American bases across West Asia and Israeli targets. Opposition MPs demanded a full-fledged debate to grill the Centre on its foreign policy stance and India's response to the turmoil. Meanwhile, the session's agenda bristles with high-stakes drama, including a Congress-led resolution for a No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, backed by 118 signatories alleging his 'partisan' conduct after Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was reportedly denied speaking time; the motion, to be tabled by MPs Mohamed Jawed, K Suresh and Mallu Ravi, requires House approval to proceed, potentially forcing Birla to vacate the chair and sit among members if taken up.

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha will open with somber obituary references to departed MPs, including sitting Meghalaya representative Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, alongside Kumari Sushila Tririya, Devi Bux Singh, Purnmasi Ram and KP Unnikrishnan, setting a reflective tone before diving into confrontational business. In the Rajya Sabha, tributes will honour former members Mukul Roy, Janardhan Waghmare and HK Dua, followed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai tabling the President's proclamation revoking President's Rule in Manipur- imposed on February 4, 2025, under Article 356(2) and lifted as of February 13. The Upper House is also slated to discuss the functioning of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, reflecting broader legislative priorities amid the 30-sitting session spanning 65 days until April 2, which prioritises the Union Budget 2026-27 and critical bills.

As tensions simmer from West Asia's spillover- prompting India's close monitoring and evacuation of over 52,000 citizens- the session underscores Parliament's dual role in foreign policy scrutiny and domestic accountability. Congress insists a statement alone offers 'little value' without MPs' chance for clarifications, echoing calls for comprehensive discourse akin to past crises like the 2003 Iraq war, while the no-confidence bid risks paralysing House proceedings early on. With the government balancing geopolitical briefings and opposition fire, the coming days promise intense debates on security, diplomacy and institutional integrity through April 2.