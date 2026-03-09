India TV 'She' Conclave: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta talks about being women in politics

New Delhi:

At the India TV 'She' Conclave event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spoke about leadership, governance and the growing role of women in public life. During the conversation with India TV, Gupta highlighted the importance of women’s participation in decision-making and emphasised that empowering women is key to building a stronger and more inclusive society. She also spoke about the need to create opportunities that allow women to lead and contribute across sectors.

(Image Source : FILE IMAGE)India TV ‘She’ Conclave: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends

Speaking about the journey of Indian women, Rekha Gupta said that many women often turn down major opportunities due to responsibilities and expectations placed upon them. She noted that several women make personal sacrifices in order to balance family and professional commitments.

Gupta also highlighted the multiple roles women play in society, particularly within families. She said women often take on the responsibility of caring for everyone around them, ensuring the well-being of their families while also managing professional duties.

Talking about societal expectations, the Delhi Chief Minister said women willingly take responsibility for household work and family care, often performing these roles with dedication and pride.

She further noted that the journey of women is often more challenging, as they navigate responsibilities and expectations while pursuing their ambitions. Despite these obstacles, women continue to move forward, breaking barriers and creating new opportunities for themselves and others.

The event, organised by India TV, celebrates inspiring women from different fields who continue to redefine their professions and drive meaningful change in society.