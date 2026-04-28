Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation results: BJP heads for sweeping win, leads in 95 seats; Congress at 9

Ahmedabad :

The Bharatiya Janata Party is heading toward a sweeping victory in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections. According to trends, the party is leading in 95 of the 190 seats it contested, indicating a dominant performance in the civic polls. The Congress Party is ahead on just nine seats. The AAP and other parties are yet to open their accounts.

The election covered 192 seats across 48 wards. Two seats—Vasna and Thaltej—have already been secured unopposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The elections witnessed a strong presence of major political parties. The BJP fielded 190 candidates, while the Congress nominated 185. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entered 151 contenders in the race. A significant number of nominations—877 in total—were rejected during scrutiny, and 22 candidates later withdrew.

Prominent leaders also took part in the voting process. Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote along with his family, including his son Jay Shah, at Booth No. 38 located at the Sub-Zonal Office in Narayanpura. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also voted in Ahmedabad.

What happened in 2021?

In the previous AMC elections held in 2021, the BJP achieved a decisive victory, winning 159 out of 192 seats. The Congress secured 25 seats, while AIMIM won 7. One seat was claimed by an independent candidate. The BJP has maintained control of the civic body since 2005.

The civic polls were part of a larger electoral exercise held across Gujarat on April 26. The elections covered 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats. Altogether, 9,992 candidates are contesting, making it one of the largest local elections in the state.

Authorities made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth polling. The State Election Commission deployed security measures across approximately 48,000 polling stations.

The electoral contest in Ahmedabad has taken a multi-cornered turn, with key parties such as the BJP, Congress, AAP, and AIMIM competing for control.