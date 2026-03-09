Tech Mahindra denies mass layoff rumours, says no proposal for major headcount reduction

New Delhi:

IT company Tech Mahindra on Monday, March 9, 2026, completely refuted rumours of mass layoffs circulating on social media and in the market. The company clarified that no proposal for a major headcount reduction is currently under consideration. In an official clarification sent to the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, Tech Mahindra stated that it had received several phone calls and noticed social media posts spreading rumours about a massive reduction in the company’s workforce.

Rumours of mass headcount reduction circulating on social media

According to the company, it decided to issue the statement after receiving multiple calls and observing posts on social media that claimed a significant headcount reduction was being planned.

In its statement, Tech Mahindra said it felt it was necessary to clarify to the stock exchanges that no such proposal is under consideration and categorically denied the market rumours regarding layoffs.

Concerns rise amid layoff discussions in the IT sector

The clarification comes at a time when discussions about layoffs in the IT sector have been circulating rapidly in recent days, particularly on social media platforms and employee groups. Some discussions suggested that between 15,000 and 30,000 jobs could be affected.

These reports have led to concerns among employees, shareholders, and investors.

Company reaffirms compliance with SEBI regulations

Tech Mahindra also reiterated that it is fully complying with all disclosure requirements under the listing regulations of market regulator SEBI and will continue to follow these regulations in the future.

The company dismissed the rumours as baseless and assured stakeholders that there are currently no plans for a major workforce reduction.

Note on Information Timeline

This information is based on updates available as of the morning of March 9, 2026. Market conditions and company policies may change over time.