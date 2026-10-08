Nana Patekar's journey from struggle to stardom: His family, career, awards and personal life

Nana Patekar, whose real name was Vishwanath Patekar, carved a distinct identity for himself in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. An actor, director and writer, Nana's journey to the top was marked by an equal measure of wins, struggles, and personal tragedies. He is survived by his wife, Neelkanti, and son, Malhar Patekar.

Nana Patekar's personal life

Nana Patekar married Neelakanti Patekar in 1978. The couple later began living separately. They have a son, Malhar Patekar, who confirmed Nana's death on Thursday, October 8.

Nana's personal life was also marked by painful losses. His elder son, Durvasa, died during childhood. Nana also lost his father when he was around 28 years old. He has two brothers, Ashok and Dilip Patekar.

In later years, Nana spoke openly about his family life and acknowledged Neelakanti's contribution to his life.

Nana Patekar's journey in cinema

Nana was born on January 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra. His childhood was far from easy. With his family facing financial difficulties, he started working at a young age. He even painted film posters in Mumbai's Chunabhatti area during his early years and reportedly earned around Rs 35 a month.

His film career began with Gaman in 1978. He subsequently appeared in several important roles across Marathi and Hindi cinema.

A major turning point in his career came with Parinda in 1989. His performance in the film earned him a National Film Award as well as a Filmfare Award. He went on to play a variety of characters in films including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Shakti, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

His performance in Krantiveer (1994) was widely praised and earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He was also honoured with National Film Awards for Agni Sakshi and Parinda.

Nana was among the select actors to receive Filmfare honours in all three categories of Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Villain.

He later showcased his comic side with his popular portrayal of Uday Shetty in Welcome. The character became one of his most memorable comic roles, while Welcome and Welcome Back went on to become popular commercial films.

Nana Patekar's strong connection with Marathi cinema

Nana Patekar had a deep association with Marathi theatre and cinema. His portrayal of Ganpatrao Belwalkar in Natsamrat became one of the most celebrated performances of his career.

For Natsamrat, he received the Filmfare Marathi Award for Best Actor. Nana also ventured into direction with Prahaar: The Final Attack, establishing his presence behind the camera as well. He was active in writing and filmmaking alongside his acting career.

Nana Patekar and Naam Foundation

Nana Patekar was also known for his work to support farmers. Along with actor Makarand Anaspure, he started Naam Foundation, an organisation aimed at helping drought-affected farmers and their families in Maharashtra.

During the 2015 drought, Nana also personally provided financial assistance to affected farmer families in Maharashtra.

Nana Patekar's awards and honours

Over his career, Nana Patekar received several major awards for his acting, including three National Film Awards, multiple Filmfare Awards and other honours.

In 2013, he was conferred with the Padma Shri.

Nana Patekar's final hours

According to the latest information, Nana Patekar died in Goa on Thursday morning. His son Malhar Patekar confirmed his death.

His mortal remains will be brought to Pune after noon. Further details regarding the post-mortem and his last rites are awaited.

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