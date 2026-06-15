WhatsApp may soon offer Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium subscriptions with exclusive features

New Delhi:

Meta is reportedly working on bringing its One subscription plans right into WhatsApp. As per the recent leaks, it has been showcased that WhatsApp is testing out support for two new subscriptions:

Meta One Plus

Meta One Premium

Basically, one plan will get you premium features across the entire Meta universe, not just WhatsApp.

This move is not exactly out of nowhere. Meta has been running tests for subscription services across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp under the Meta One umbrella.

Subscription plans spotted in WhatsApp Beta

Now, the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.26.23.10) reveals some hints about these plans. The idea is simple: subscribe and manage your Meta One plan without leaving WhatsApp. That’s one less app to jump through — handy if you’re already deep into Facebook, Instagram, and the rest.

The beta screenshots suggest there are two tiers in the works.

Meta One Plus: Expected features and pricing

First up, Meta One Plus looks like it’s set to cost €6.99 a month (about Rs. 700). For the price, users will get WhatsApp Plus features and some extra AI-powered tools. Think better image and video generation tools, more creative options, and a little more control over customisations – all across Meta’s platforms. Meta seems to be aiming this at people who want enhanced personalisation and a decent taste of Meta’s AI features.

Meta One Premium could unlock advanced AI features

Then there’s Meta One Premium. That one takes it up a notch: €20.99 per month (around Rs. 2,200). That price should unlock everything in the Plus tier, but with a bigger boost on AI. We’re talking advanced AI reasoning for more complex prompts, higher generation limits for images and videos, and just more overall access to Meta’s AI tools. There’s even talk of a one-month free trial. This tier is clearly for heavy users — content creators, power users, and anyone relying on next-gen AI.

WhatsApp Plus benefits expected

Both Meta One plans are reportedly expected to include WhatsApp Plus features.

These premium additions may include:

Exclusive app themes

Custom ringtones

Additional pinned chats

Enhanced chat list customisation

Premium sticker packs

Other personalisation tools

Such features could help differentiate the paid experience from the standard WhatsApp offering.

Meta expanding its paid ecosystem

All this is part of Meta’s move to expand its paid ecosystem. Only last month, they started rolling out Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus to select users. These aren’t just about cosmetic features; they are meant to tie in with Meta AI and offer a deeper, smarter experience.

Currently, there is no official launch date for Meta One Plus or Meta One Premium. But if this leak holds up, we’re looking at one subscription to rule all of Meta. Expect more info soon as the beta evolves.