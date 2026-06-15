iPhone 18 series to come in 3 new colour options: Dark Cherry, Light Blue and..

New Delhi:

Fresh iPhone 18 Pro Max photos have surfaced online, showing off the new flagship in three colour options: Dark Cherry, Light Blue and Black. As per the images shared by tech reporter Jon Rettinger on X (formerly known as Twitter), we have been given a pretty clear look at Apple’s upcoming Pro Max ahead of the company’s usual September launch.

Fresh leak shows iPhone 18 Pro Max in three colours

Rumours are surfacing about upgrades too: the A20 Pro Bionic chip, a new C2 modem and a trimmed-down Dynamic Island cutout all sound like a lock.

Dark Cherry could be this year's signature colour

Dark Cherry jumps out as the big head-turner this year. People have been talking about a red-inspired signature finish for months, and this one seems to fit the bill. It’s a totally different vibe from the usual bright PRODUCT(RED) look – more muted, mixing red with pink for something slick and understated. Honestly, it looks like Apple’s setting it up as the hero shade for the 18 Pro series.

Blue and Black variants also revealed

The Light Blue version feels deeper than past blue Pro models, while the Black model mixes a shiny, almost glossy camera module with a matte back, creating a cool contrast. Oddly, that silver option spotted in earlier prototype leaks is nowhere to be found in these latest images.

Expected upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro series

Reports surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro lineup suggest several hardware improvements:

A20 Pro Bionic chip: Apple's next-generation processor is expected to power the Pro models, offering better performance and efficiency.

C2 modem for improved connectivity.

Smaller Dynamic Island: Apple is tipped to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island on the Pro models, potentially giving users more screen space.

Battery capacity: Current rumours suggest battery sizes may remain broadly similar to the existing generation.

Price-wise, the word is Apple plans to keep things steady, so no shock jumps will be compared to the current Pro models.

Launch expected in September

The upcoming iPhone 18 series is expected to launch in September 2026, as per the schedule. There is plenty of buzz about Apple’s first foldable iPhone making its debut at the same event, but so far, real details are scarce.