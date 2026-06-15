Honor could launch smartphone with 10000mAh battery and highest brightness

New Delhi:

Honor looks like it wants to raise the bar for smartphone battery life again. Word from China is that the company’s cooking up a new phone with a battery over 10,000mAh, which will be able to pack enough juice to keep the device running, which could go for days with a single recharge. There are further talks about the display that can reach 10,000 nits of peak brightness, which is wild even by today’s flagship standards. If the rumours are true, you will not have to squint at your smartphone screen when exposed to the bright sunlight, as the display of the device could light up at any situation and any light conditions (adjusting accordingly).

Display could reach record 10,000 Nits brightness

This info comes from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who’s been right before. If the brightness claim holds up, Honor’s about to beat everyone else for screen visibility, especially outdoors or for HDR content. Just keep in mind: manufacturers love to tout peak brightness, but that’s usually under ideal testing conditions. You won’t see that full 10,000 nits all the time in normal use.

Details remain limited

Details are still scarce. No model name yet, no word on processor, cameras, charging, or launch date—just the battery and display numbers. So, it’s not clear if this phone fits into Honor’s current battery-focused “Win” lineup or if it’s something totally new. We’ll probably learn more as the device goes through certifications or more specs leak out.

Honor's growing focus on large batteries

Honor’s been on a battery crusade lately. The Honor Win and Win RT, which launched in China in December 2025, already have 10,000mAh batteries and displays that top out at 6,000 nits. Then there’s the Honor Win Turbo, which boosted display brightness to 8,000 nits while keeping the monstrous battery. The Honor Power 2 even squeezes in a 10,080mAh battery and the same crazy-bright screen.

Pushing smartphone hardware limits

Clearly, Honor wants to be the name people think of when they hear “big battery” and “ultra-bright display.” With this latest leak, they’re doubling down, pushing phone hardware to the limits without making the device feel like a brick in your pocket. If Honor actually ships a phone with both a 10,000mAh battery and a 10,000-nit screen, it’ll set a new industry standard—no question.

For now, though, we are waiting on Honor to make things official.