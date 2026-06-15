Starlink network crosses 10600 satellites as SpaceX launches 24 more into orbit

New Delhi:

SpaceX has recently hit a big milestone with its Starlink project after deploying 24 more satellite in the orbit. After the latest Falcon 9 launch, which took place from California on June 11 (2026), the Starlink constellation now has a total of 10,600 satellites in orbit. This indeed is a huge number, and no other constellation comes close.

Falcon 9 launch successfully deploys 24 satellites

This mission sent 24 new satellites into low-Earth orbit, boosting the global broadband network that’s supposed to bring fast internet to pretty much every corner of the planet. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:05 a.m. EDT under the mission name Group 17-44. Within an hour, all 24 satellites were deployed.

Reusable booster nears SpaceX record

The Falcon 9 booster B1071 was another star of the show. This flight marked its 34th mission—just one shy of the current record held by booster B1067, which flew its 35th mission earlier this month. B1071 dropped back to Earth, nailed its landing on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific, and proved again why SpaceX keeps pushing reusable rocket tech: it cuts costs, speeds up launches, and keeps raising the bar.

Growing Starlink network

For Starlink, hopping past the 10,600-satellite mark is not just bragging rights. It means better global coverage and more robust network capacity, especially for people in spots where fast internet is still a dream. SpaceX has talked about launching as many as 42,000 satellites before it’s done, aiming to make satellite internet as reliable and widespread as possible.

Expansion continues at rapid pace

New satellites go up constantly, and SpaceX clearly is not planning to slowdown either. With rapid-fire launches and rockets that keep coming back for more, the company is dead set on expanding Starlink’s reach. As this thing grows, expect Starlink to make a bigger and bigger difference in places where traditional internet just can’t compete.