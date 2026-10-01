ICC ODI World Cup 2027 scheduled announced, India to face Pakistan on Oct 10; final on Nov 21

The stage is set for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027. On Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the schedule for the 50-over tournament that would be held in three countries: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The tournament would see a participation of 14 teams and begin on October 2, while the semifinals would be held on November 17 and 18. Meanwhile, the event will conclude with the final on November 21 that would be played at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in South Africa's Johannesburg.

India, Pakistan in same group

The ICC has put India and Pakistan in the Group A, and the two arch-rivals would face each other on October 10. The group also comprises Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A.

(Image Source : X/ @ICC)The ICC has unveiled the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India's campaign would start at Cape Town with a clash on October 7 against Australia. On October 14, India would face Afghanistan in Tshwane. The Men in Blue would face Qualifier A on October 17 in Bloemfontein.

England, South Africa in Group B

The Group B also comprises some heavyweights such as England and South Africa. Further, it consists Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Qualifier B.

Speaking on the occasion, ICC's chairperson Jay Shah said the announcement of the schedule and opening of the ticket ballot will bring fans closer to a spectacular celebration of cricket across the three nations.

“The ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible, with affordable ticket prices and options that bring families, young people and local communities closer to the action," he said.

“South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will provide an unforgettable stage for the world’s best teams, combining a deep passion for cricket, extraordinary destinations and a renowned warmth of welcome. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world and creating memories that will last long beyond the final,” he added.

The Super 7 phase and the final

The top three teams of both group would proceed to the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across them taking the seventh spot. However, these teams would not carry their points from the group stage.

"To provide clarity for fans, teams and stakeholders, a number of teams have been pre-seeded into designated Super 7 positions," the ICC said. "This allows fans to better understand potential venue allocations and fixture pathways in advance, helping them plan travel, attendance and ticket purchases with greater confidence."

The semifinals would be held on November 17 and 18 in Cape Town and in Tshwane, respectively. The final will be held in Johannesburg on November 21, with a reserve day on 22 November if needed.

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